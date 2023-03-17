Elena Rose, Grupo Frontera & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

What’s your favorite new Latin music release this week? Vote below!

This week, our New Music Latin roundup — a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin and Billboard Español editors each week — is powered by new music from Elena Rose, Grupo Frontera and Lupita Infante, to name a few.

The list highlights Elena Rose’s first song of 2023, “El Hombre.” The Venezuelan singer-songwriter’s pop track describes an evolved man, one who isn’t scared to be vulnerable. “He’s different from the rest,” she sings. It’s not the man that opens the door for you but the one who doesn’t want to close doors for you.” Another song on the list is Luis R Conriquez and Grupo Frontera’s “Dame un Chance,” which marks their first-ever team up. The pair offer a fresh regional Mexican fusion that effortlessly combines traditional norteño sounds with the lively rhythm of cumbia.

With a retro sound and very sweet, innocent lyrics, “Besarte Así,” written by Lupita Infante with Pedro Dabdoub, imagines what would be the perfect kiss with the perfect someone: “If I get closer, little by little, I feel my voice tremble/ When I say your name what I really want is kissing you,” she sings, in Spanish. The song is about “letting your imagination take you somewhere you’ve never been before.”

In an extended playlist, Billboard included other new Latin noteworthy releases including Peso Pluma and Eslabon Armado’s “Ella Baila Sola,” Ramon Vega’s “Everest,” Lasso’s new album Eva and Carlos Jean and Villano Antillano’s “Kriptonita,” among others.

Listen to the complete playlist here