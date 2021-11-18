Eladio Carrion Feels ‘Very Confident’ About His Latin Grammy Nomination for Best Urban Album

Eladio Carrion took some time off from Latin Grammys prep to share with Billboard some of his pre-show thoughts.

Carrion’s Monarca album is nominated for best urban album against Bad Bunny‘s El Último Tour Del Mundo, Akapellah‘s Goldo Funky, Ozuna‘s Enoc and Myke Towers‘ Lyke Mike. When asked what he felt about being up against good friends like Bad Bunny and Ozuna, Carrion responded, “I feel very confident. I love my guys to death but — I feel very confident. I know Monarca is a special album, especially a special urban album.”

Carrion also shared his favorite track from Monarca, detailing the importance of the nomination to his work and even previewed his potential winning speech.

Watch the complete interview above.

The 22nd annual Latin Grammy Awards, led by 10-time nominee Camilo, will include a star-studded lineup of both performers and presenters, including C. Tangana, Maná, Los Dos Carnales, Ozuna, Gloria Trevi and Myke Towers, among others, taking the stage.

Hosted by Ana Brenda Contreras, Carlos Rivera and Roselyn Sánchez, the three-hour show will air live at 8 p.m. ET on Univision, preceded by a one-hour pre-show starting at 7 p.m. ET. The telecast will “invite audiences to rediscover what’s important in life using music as a storyline,” according to a statement from the Latin Recording Academy.