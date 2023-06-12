Peso Pluma Sings Dembow in ‘Plebada’: Here’s How El Alfa Made It Happen

Peso Pluma has managed to take over the Billboard charts with his signature corrido sound. Very few times has he done it stepping out of his realm like in Yng Lvcas’ reggaeton hit “La Bebe (Remix).” Now, he’s also experimenting with dembow in El Alfa’s “Plebada.”

The track, named after the Mexican slang word for a group of friends, is mainly an infectious dembow that later fuses traditional Regional Mexican trombone rhythms. Both Alfa and La Doble P throw around words and phrases that are popular in their respective countries — The Dominican Republic and Mexico — such as “morras” (girls) and “teteo” (party).

The surprising collaboration began when Peso was vacationing on the Caribbean island. “He was five days in The Dominican Republic and he loved it,” El Alfa told Billboard exclusively at the 2023 Heat Latin Music Awards (Premios Heat).

“The first time Peso Pluma saw a rainbow was here and I am happy that I shared it with him,” he continued when they met in person. “Immediately he told me ‘Do you have anything? What [songs] do you have to do?’ and the [collaboration] was born. Peso Pluma added the trombone in the song.”

On Instagram, the rising Mexican act said: “Long live the culture. Latinos controlling the world.”

For now, El Alfa only has plans of promoting “Plebada,” performing for the first time at Rolling Loud and hitting the road with his La Leyenda del Dembow U.S. Tour—including a sold-out show at the coveted Madison Square Garden in New York on October 21.

“The tour is the most important thing. I’m very happy, it’s selling a lot of tickets. We’ve already sold over 3,000 tickets for every show,” he notes. “I’m going through the best moment of my career, I continue to climb the level.”