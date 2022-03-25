Eden Muñoz & Victor Manuelle on Stepping Outside Their Comfort Zone to Become Reality TV Judges

Music artists Eden Muñoz and Victor Manuelle are embarking on a new adventure together as judges on Univision’s reality show Tu Cara Me Suena, returning for its second season on Sunday.

The former Calibre 50 vocalist and Puerto Rican salsa singer join previous judges Angelica Vale and Charytin on a mission to discover the best celebrity impersonator. The twist? They will be judging eight contestants who are established artists, including music stars Ninel Conde, Manny Cruz and Christian Daniel.

“It’s the first time I’m a judge on a show and it’s a difficult position for me because everyone that’s on the stage is a professional,” Manuelle tells Billboard. “Everyone’s here to have a good time, not to compete.”

“We’re no one to judge our fellow colleagues,” Muñoz agrees. “It’s the personification and video that’s being judged, not the artist. What we’re looking for is to entertain the audience.”

Tu Cara Me Suena — with its second season marking the first binational launch of TelevisaUnivision (simultaneously airing in Mexico and the U.S.) — does not have eliminations, but rather a winner every episode. The judges’ role is to evaluate and rate different elements such as the personification and voice of their colleagues. The points accumulate for each contestant, and based on the ranking, the finalists will be decided. The eight contestants represent a different charity and, whoever wins donates the money to the charity of their choice.

“I think it’s a nice opportunity for me to get out of my comfort zone,” Manuelle says. “I always like having new experiences, and what better way than with a show that’s related to my career?”

Muñoz, who recently launched his solo career with his single “Chale,” says this new venture is a plus. “The fact that now my fans in Mexico and the U.S. will see me alone and be always present, that’s a very cool connection between me and this project.”

Tu Cara Me Suena season 2 premieres at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday via Univision and 9 p.m. (local time in Mexico) via Las Estrellas.