Edén Muñoz Is Leaving Calibre 50 to Launch a Solo Career

Eden Munoz of Calibre 50 rehearses for the 2015 Premios Lo Nuestros Awards at American Airlines Arena on Feb. 18, 2015 in Miami.

After 12 years as Calibre 50′s frontman and accordionist, Edén Muñoz is leaving the norteño band to launch his solo career. Lizos Music announced the move in a statement Monday (Jan. 24) that the 31-year-old artist has also signed a record and management deal with the indie label and management company spearheaded by Sergio Lizárraga. Lizos Music is also home to artists such as Banda MS and Natalia Jiménez.

Muñoz founded Calibre 50 in 2010, and the group become known for its norteño sound via anthems such as “El Inmigrante” and “A La Antiguita,” placing seven No. 1 albums on the Regional Mexican Albums chart. Their most recent album, Vamos Bien, peaked at No. 8 on the tally (dated Sept. 11).

Earlier in January, the group scored its 21st No. 1 on the Regional Mexican Airplay chart (dated Jan. 22) with their Marco Antonio Solís cover “Si Te Puediera Mentir.” With 21 leaders on the group’s account, the band from Sinaloa extends its record for the most No. 1 since Regional Mexican Airplay launched in 1994.

As a songwriter, Muñoz has penned most of Calibre 50’s repertoire, and has also written chart-topping hits for Alejandro Fernández, Pepe Aguilar, Yuridia, Banda MS and Carlos Rivera, among many others.

Last year, Muñoz was named songwriter of the year at the annual 2021 SESAC Latin Music Awards. He won songwriter of the year in the regional Mexican category for the second time for songs penned both for Calibre 50 (“Barquillero,” “Solo Tú”) and for other groups, including Banda MS (“Cerrando Ciclos”) and Banda Carnaval (Esta Vez Soy Yo”). Muñoz’s publisher, Dulce María Music, won publisher of the year, Regional Mexican.

It’s unclear what his upcoming projects will be under Lizos Music, but according to the press release, 2022 will be a “year that will mark the beginning of a very productive era for both Muñoz and Lizos.”

Billboard has reached out to Calibre 50 for comment.