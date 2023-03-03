Eden Muñoz Reflects on Solo Career Ahead of ‘Consejos Gratis’ U.S. Tour



The moment Eden Muñoz has waited for his entire life has become a reality: The Sinaoloan singer-songwriter is hitting the road with his first U.S. tour.

Presented by Live Nation, Muñoz’s Consejos Gratis Tour (Free Advice) is set to kick off on Aug. 25 at Kings Theater in Brooklyn, NY, and will visit key cities such as San Antonio, San Diego, El Paso, and more before wrapping on Nov. 22 at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, TX.

With the 14-day stint, the artist and producer—who hit No. 1 on Regional Mexican Airplay as a Soloist With “Chale!”—feels that with this tour he will give back to his fans and the Latin community in the U.S. “It’s a well-done tour, well structured, beautiful, where people enjoy themselves and in the end live an experience because that is what it is all about,” he tells Billboard.

On social media, concertgoers can already have a feel as to what to expect at a Muñoz concert.

“They [his fans] bring their posters and ask me to let them play the accordion, and if it’s their dream, I let them do it,” he explains. “I think that this is part of the interesting things about life. You don’t know how good I feel when people tell me, ‘I fulfilled my dream of going to see you’ or ‘I fulfilled my dream of playing a song with you.’ I was also someone who had those dreams.”

Muñoz launched his solo career in January 2022 after forming part of the Regional Mexican group Calibre 50. He was named songwriter of the year at the 2021 SESAC Latin Music Awards for penning hits such as Banda MS’ “La Casita” and La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho’ “Mi Primer Derrota.” But in addition to composing, he’s also a producer, which can be best seen in Yuridia’s first Regional Mexican album, Pa’ Luego Es Tarde, which debuted at No. 7 on the Regional Mexican Albums chart.

“I want to make an album, but visual,” he said of his own upcoming project. “Show how I work in the studio and how much fun it is for me to play with things. Part of the things I do is purely ignorant because I don’t know about acoustics. I know how to play the guitar very limited, but I like to see what sound it gives us. I listen to my intuition, so I feel that part of the success of my music is that.”

As for the best “consejo gratis” the “Te Invito a Ser Feliz” can share with fans? “To find themselves and be happy—especially to be happy with what they have.”

Tickets for the Consejos Gratis Tour can be purchased on LiveNation.com.