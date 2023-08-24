Young Dominican Pianist Receives Nicky Jam Scholarship via Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation

The Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation awards the Nicky Jam Scholarship to 19-year-old Dominican Pianist Leomar Cordero. The award was granted during a special presentation with the reggaetón Puerto Rican hitmaker on Thursday (Aug. 24) in Miami, Florida.

“When I received the news, I could not believe this was happening to me!,” Cordero tells Billboard Español. “I feel very fortunate to have been selected for the Nicky Jam Scholarship and very happy at the same time to see that all my hard work is yielding results.”

The four-year scholarship holds a maximum value of $200,000 and it will allow Cordero to pursue a bachelor’s degree at Berklee College of Music in Boston starting this fall. Also known as the Prodigy Scholarship, the grant was created in 2014 to support music education in the field of Latin music.

“My goals are to take my music around the world — and I plan to maximize this scholarship, [which] is more than a scholarship, it is a wonderful opportunity to expand my horizons and grow each day as a musician and person,” adds Cordero.

“[Cordero] is a hell of a piano player. I think he’s a music phenomenon, and the humility that he has doesn’t go with the talent, or the super ego when he plays the piano,” Jam tells Billboard Español. “There’s nothing that feels better than helping out and doing your bit, and making a young person achieve their dreams. I was a dreamer too, so fulfilling a dreamer’s dream — for me, there’s nothing more rewarding than that.”

Back when the Nicky Jam Scholarship was announced in December, the Puerto Rican juggernaut told Billboard, “Maybe the next Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny or Beethoven comes out of this. You never know!” This scholarship follows the Latin hitmaker’s performance at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards, alongside Foundation scholarship winners, where he pledged to support aspiring musicians.

The Latin Grammy winner is a pioneer in the música urbana landscape. He has been at the forefront of reggaetón since the early 2000s, helping the genre kick off to global acclaim. “It’s a blessing to be one of the guys that knocked on doors for [reggaetón] to exist, and to see where it’s at today,” the Puerto Rican hitmaker told Billboard Español in May. “I just feel like a proud dad — like if I had a little baby and I was trying to make my baby be somebody, and my baby finally is somebody.”

“Nicky is a special human being characterized by his humility and big heart. He is truly committed to sharing his passion for music and giving back to the next generation of Latin music makers on their journey to achieving their dreams,” Raquel “Rocky” Egusquiza, executive director of the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation, tells Billboard Español.

She continues, “Since our inception nearly 10 years ago, our mission has been to support and cultivate the next generation of Latin music creators. With the extraordinary generosity of successful artists such as Nicky Jam, we have the unique privilege of fostering the education of future generations of Latin music makers, paving the way for their dreams to flourish and carry forward the rich legacy of Latin music.”

The Cultural Foundation was established by the Latin Recording Academy nine years ago to continue enhancing international awareness and appreciation of Latin music and its significant contributions, as well as fostering the next Latin music star. Previous artists that have been a part of this scholarship include Sofia Carson (2022), Juanes (2021), Julio Iglesias (2020), Emilio and Gloria Estefan (2019), Carlos Vives (2018), Miguel Bosé (2017), Juan Luis Guerra (2016) and Enrique Iglesias (2015).

“We are excited to see artists from different genres give back, especially this year, with Nicky Jam being an urban artist,” Egusquiza mentions. Nicky Jam is the first música urbana artist to form part of the Foundation. “Our vision is to be a global champion of music education and empower communities through Latin music and culture. We provide educational opportunities through scholarships, education programs and grants that advance Latin music and celebrate its rich cultural heritage.”

To date, the Cultural Foundation has donated more than $9.3 million with the support of the Latin Recording Academy’s members, artists, corporate sponsors and other donors.

For more info, visit latingrammyculturalfoundation.org.