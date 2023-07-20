Dominican Legends Bring Energetic Merengue Medley at Premios Juventud 2023

“Vamos a cantar, vamos a bailar/ música latina/ Vamos a cantar, vamos a gozar,” belted out Dominican merengue legend Fernando Villalona on “Música Latina” during his energetic medley set at Premios Juventud 2023. Accompanied by a crew of fellow genre peers, they elevated the energy to inspire plenty of dance action.

Genre pioneer Johnny Ventura sang “Merenguero Hasta la Tambora” to thrilling effects, while Pavel Núñez and La Materialista followed further keeping the vibe lit. Los Ilegales closed the nearly six minute set accompanied by a dancing crew wearing silver outfits that shimmered though.

Pavel Núñez, Fernando Villalona, La Materialista, Jandy Ventura, and Ilegales collectively represent a diverse array of talent and musical styles from the Dominican Republic. Pavel Núñez, with his soulful voice and poetic lyrics, has made a mark in the Latin pop and trova genres, touching hearts with his emotional melodies.

Fernando Villalona, known as “El Mayimbe,” has been a pillar of Dominican music, captivating audiences for nearly four decades with his powerful vocals and indelible contributions to merengue.

La Materialista, a prominent figure in the urban and reggaeton scene, stands out with bold and empowering music, infusing dancehall and dembow into her vibrant tracks.

Jandy Ventura, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Johnny Ventura, has made his presence known in the bachata genre, delivering heartfelt interpretations of this beloved Dominican style.

Lastly, Ilegales, with their innovative fusion of merengue, hip-hop, and EDM, have brought a fresh and electrifying energy to the Latin music world, making them stand out in the crowd. Together, these talented artists exemplify the rich musical heritage of the Dominican Republic, captivating audiences both locally and internationally with their unique voices and contributions to various genres.

Premios Juventud celebrates its 20th anniversary from the Coliseo José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with the theme of “Exprésate a tu Manera” (Express Yourself Authentically).

Co-hosted by Alejandra Espinoza and Angela Aguilar, this year’s PJs debuts 15 new categories that “reflect the latest trends” in Latin music, such as best song for my ex, best urban track and best urban mix, among others.

This year, Shakira and Camila Cabello will receive the special “Agent of Change” award, joining past honorees that include Jesse & Joy, Maluma, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Kany Garcia, Jenni Rivera Foundation, Ricky Martin, Becky G, Pitbull, Juanpa Zurita, and Wisin y Yandel.