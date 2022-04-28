×
Dimelo Flow Recruits Reik, Jay Wheeler & Boza for ‘Winnie Pooh’ Video: Watch

The visual is premiering exclusively on Billboard.

Dimelo Flow
Dimelo Flow Courtesy Photo

For the most part, Dimelo Flow‘s catalog includes saucy perreo bangers, but for his new track, he recruited Reik, Jay Wheeler, and Boza for a new heartbreak anthem.

“Winnie Pooh,” premiering exclusively on Billboard Thursday (April 28), unites the renowned Mexican trio, Puerto Rico’s romantic voice, and the Latin Grammy-nominated Panamanian act in a mid-tempo pop-reggaeton produced by Flow and presented by Rich Music.

Making reference to the lovable and beloved bear, the lyrics tell the story of a person who gave it their all in a relationship and was underappreciated. “I filled you with so many details that you couldn’t even see yourself/ I watered the rose every day until it drowned/ I did everything to have you, but it was the other way around/ Take off your makeup because that’s not who I fell in love with,” Reik sings to kick off the track.

The chorus later announces, “This Winnie Pooh has no honey left.”

Each artist adds a unique flow to the lyrics. Boza, for example, states how he’s “Gucci” and his ex-girlfriend left him for “Old Navy.” “I’m not with you and it feels great/ Even Cristiano [Rolando] loses the ball,” chants Wheeler over a chill reggae beat.

“Winnie Pooh” follows Dimelo Flow’s star-studded collaboration “Suelta” featuring Rauw Alejandro, Farruko, Maria Becerra, Mr. Vegas, and Fatman Scoop. Both tracks will form part of his upcoming album, Always Dream.

Watch the music video, directed by Joel DeLeon “JD” and starring all the artists, below: 

