A Look Back at Diego Verdaguer’s Billboard Charts Performance Following His Death

Diego Verdaguer, the respected Argentinean-born Mexican-based singer-songwriter and record label owner, died at the age of 70 of COVID-19 complications on Jan. 28 at a Los Angeles hospital.

Verdaguer had a career that spanned more than 50 years, with his commercial breakthrough arriving in 1986, spawning the hit “Estoy Celoso,” produced by Bebu Silvetti. His seventh studio album, Estoy Celoso, earned him a first Billboard chart entry as the set debuted on the Latin Pop Albums chart in May 1986, peaking at No. 7 in July that same year. It was his first top 10 on any Billboard chart.

Verdaguer scored his first entry on the Hot Latin Songs survey (which blends airplay, digital sales, and streams) with the album’s title track, which peaked at No. 25 in Oct. 1986.

The musician, a prolific trumpeter and bandoneon player, secured his second entry on the all-metric songs chart as the pop ballad “No Es Tan Fácil” debuted in 1989 (a No. 32 high).

The eleventh studio full-length album, Mexicano Hasta Las Pampas (2009), became Verdaguer’s first effort via his own record label, Diam Music, to enter a Billboard chart. It granted the three-time Latin Grammy nominee his first visit to the all-Latin genre Top Latin Albums chart as the set debuted at No. 68 in 2010. The 11-track effort was preceded by the top 40 regional Mexican-pop hit “Voy a Conquistarte” (Latin Digital Song Sales and Latin Pop Airplay; Sept. 2009).

Two other sets trailed. The live album El Mejor Show Romántico de América, alongside his wife and Argentinean singer Amanda Miguel (No. 30 debut and peak on Top Latin Albums in 2011), became Miguel’s last entry on a Billboard chart, which concurrently reached top 15 on Latin Pop Albums in 2011.

In addition, Diego Verdaguer En Los 70s peaked at No. 45 on Top Latin Albums and reached a No. 12 high on Latin Pop Albums in 2012.

