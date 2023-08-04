Latin Remix of the Week: DENNIS, Karol G and Maluma’s ‘Tá OK’ feat. MC Kevin o Chris

Brazilian and Colombian rhythms and cultures collide in this insatiable reggaetón and funk carioca remix.

During spring 2023, Rio de Janeiro funk singer DENNIS, alongside MC Kevin o Chris, dropped their infectious club banger “Tá OK,” a song that boasts a carefree spirit made for the dancefloor. Today — three months and 180 million streams later — they enlist Colombian superstars Karol G and Maluma for an equally irresistible remix.

Produced by DENNIS himself (with co-writes from all the credited artists and Sky Rompiendo and MC Cabo), the “Tá OK” remix draws a connection between the funk carioca of Duque de Caxias, Brazil and the arresting reggaetón rhythms of Medellín, Colombian — styles from the two origin cities of the artists.

“Now as the song ‘Tá OK’ hits the global charts, I thought, ‘Man, I think it’s time, I’ll call Maluma to do the remix with me’. It worked out super well,” DENNIS said in a press release. “He loved it, he sent me his voice quickly, and the music was ready in days. We had Karol G participate in it. I’m a superfan of hers, and we made it possible for them to feature in the music video. It is a great achievement and victory for me as an artist and for my career. I am so happy and fulfilled with this release.”

The music video, directed by Phill Mendonça, takes cues from the 2000s Rio funk aesthetic; it was filmed in Brussels, Los Angeles and Rio de Janeiro. The song is released via Sony Music Entertainment Brasil / 5020 Records.