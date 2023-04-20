David Bisbal Honored With the Pioneer Award at the 2023 Latin AMAs

Spanish flamenco-pop star David Bisbal was honored with the Pioneer Award at the 2023 Latin American Music Awards, which took place Thursday, April 20 live from Las Vegas.

Explore Explore David Bisbal See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Celebrating 20 years in music, Bisbal was praised by his good friend, and fellow superstar Olga Tañón, who presented him with the special award. “David, it’s incredible all you’ve achieved in 20 years,” she told him. “You brought flamenco to my home and you continue to making our lives more joyful.”

A visibly emotional Bisbal, took the stage to thank his fans, his family and the Latin AMAs for the recognition. “Madre mía de mi vida. I fell in love with Latin music 20 years ago thanks to great colleagues like Ricky Martin, Chayanne and Juan Luis Guerra. That allowed me to really fall in love with Latin music. When I had the chance to record my first album, I decided to fuse it with my roots, my flag. To date, I haven’t stopped. And you know what? I’m ready for the next 20 years. Vamos!”

Then came his performance, which kicked off with his new track “Ajedrez,” and later transitioned into musical tribute with Tañón and Ángela Aguilar leading the set. The former performing Bisbal’s “Bulería” flamenco-fused pop anthem. Aguilar then took the stage to sing “Ave María,” his hit song from 2003.

Nominations for the 2023 awards — based on streaming, sales, radio airplay, tours and even social media interactions data provided by Billboard and Luminate during the eligibility period (Feb. 12, 2022, through Feb. 4, 2023) — are led by Bad Bunny with 11 nominations. He’s followed by Becky G and Daddy Yankee, each with nine nominations. For the first time since its debut on Oct. 8, 2015, the ceremony — which is taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas — will be broadcast live simultaneously on Univision, UNIMÁS, and Galavisión.

Get tickets to the first-ever #BBMujeresLatinas on May 6 in Miami: billboardmujeresenlamusica.com