DannyLux on Being ‘Limitless’ With New Album ‘DLux’: ‘I Want to Show the World the Real Danny’



After hitting No. 1 Billboard‘s Latin Songwriters chart early on in his career, releasing back-to-back EPs and making his Coachella debut in April, DannyLux has built a confidence that’s allowed him to be limitless for his debut album. In a span of nine months, the música mexicana artist wrote DLux, an eclectic 17-track set that thrives on a collection of styles including bachata, EDM, pop and his signature guitar-driven sad sierreño sound.

The 19-year-old from Palm Springs winds through love and loss, singing ultra-melancholic songs with a glimmer of hope puncturing through. “I was going through a lot of things in relationships when I was writing this album,” he explains. “That’s why some of the songs are really sad and some are happy.” The heartbreak theme is what makes DLux so relatable, but it’s the sound — inspired by an array of genres — that DannyLux (real name Daniel Balderrama) hopes will strike a chord with his fans.

“I didn’t really put any limits on myself,” he shares. “I’ve always approached my music that way but I used to be kind of scared. Now, I want to show the world that I’m finding my style and the real Danny. That is why I called this album DLux because when you order a meal if you get the deluxe it usually means the better version. DLux is the better version of me. I started realizing the people just want to hear you and who you are authentically.”

And he didn’t shy away from featuring new collaborators. While he taps Eslabon Armado for their fourth collab together, “Me Cambiaste,” DannyLux also recruits emerging acts such as Argentine singer-songwriter Yami Safdie and Dominican-American Melvin War. There’s also Pablo Hurtado from the Mexican trio Camila (“Zafiro”) and indie star Cuco (“Decir Adiós: Oye Narrador),” two artists DannyLux has long admired.

“I put so many emotions into this album,” DannyLux says. “I hope fans will enjoy it. I love how they’ve always supported me even when I try out new styles or genres.” He’s already working on the deluxe version of DLux, which he teases will include five new songs.

In the meantime, DannyLux breaks down five tracks from DLux, out today (Aug. 18), in his own words:

“Decir Adios: Oye Narrador” (with Cuco)

We literally made that song the first time we met. It was two years ago when I had a session with Cuco and I was, like, peeing myself, because I’ve always looked up to him. He truly changed the Latin indie scene. He was one of those pioneers. I remember I showed up that day to the session, we were getting to know each other and we randomly started writing this song. We recorded the whole demo, we stayed in touch. He then told me he wanted to use a part I sing in the demo for his album.

That song on his project is called “Decir Adiós” — and in my head, I was like “D–n, I still really like that original idea of the one we recorded before, the demo.” So that’s why in my album, it’s that demo, but we made a few changes to it. Mine is called “Decir Adiós: Oye Narrador,” because it’s mostly talking like a narrator. It’s like in a movie, when an actor starts talking directly at a camera or to the audience. It’s basically like that but in a song.

“Ferxxo100”

I’ve always admired Feid and the way he writes. This song is so good, and then it turns into a reggaetón — I was like, “D–n.” I started thinking about it, and thought if I try to slow it down using the same lyrics and melodies, it might sound sick. I learned how to play it on the guitar, and I remember one day we were in Texas for a show and I was in the hotel room alone and I started playing it on the guitar — it sounded so cool. My engineer and producer was in the same hotel and I called him saying, “Bro, come to my room right now and bring your mics and your computer.”

We recorded the first demo just to see how it would sound, and it was sick. Later, when we were back home, we re-recorded it and put some final touches on it — like an electric guitar and literally the drums you hear in there, I recorded that part. I didn’t even know I knew how to play the drums. I actually just looked on YouTube quickly how to play a certain drums style, and that’s how that song came to be. I really admire how Feid writes. I hope he likes my version.

“Mi Hogar” with Maye

It’s crazy, because when I started making my own music, I’d listen to her songs, and I was such a huge fan, I still am. When we were in the studio together for a songwriting session, it was unreal. I felt the same way I did when I met Cuco. I love her voice, and I thought, “If she sings this part, it would be awesome.” She was so nice and so down to be part of it. It wasn’t even a bachata at first — it was kind of like a pop song — but I wanted to add more bachata to the album so it became a very tropical song.

When we were writing the lyrics we were kind of stuck at first, we didn’t know what to write. You know when your laptop kinda goes into your screensaver after not using it for a while? The engineer had his computer and it went to his screensaver, which was a bunch of houses on the beach. So, the opener became “una casa frente al mar (a house in front of the beach).” I’ve become a fan of bachata recently. I love that genre. So much goes into that style, and it just makes you want to dance.

“La Lluvia” (with Jordyn Shellheart)

I had a writing session with Jordyn in Tennessee — and, to be honest, I didn’t know what to expect, because it was country artists. I’m always open to anything, and I thought, what if a sick song comes out of this? I’ll just try my best. I met her and she’s such a nice person. I started with chords for that song, and I thought it would be a good interlude in the album — because it’s so soft and calm, just so people could take a break and relax after listening to the other songs. When I first heard her sing “La Lluvia,” it was a crazy thing. Her voice is sick. We finished it that same day and that song is probably one of my favorites on the album.

“House of Lux“

I’ve always listened to EDM and house music and I’ve always made random beats with that style. When I was making an album I was like low key I want an outro for it, instead of having an intro. And so I started making that beat and I thought I should add my vocals here and there. I just wanted to make a song that I would hear at a club, and I want this one to be played at a club with people singing and dancing to it. That’s my dream for this song.