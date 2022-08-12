Danna Paola, Anitta & Maluma, More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

Another Friday, another round of new releases in Latin music.

This week, Brazilian star Anitta and Colombian hitmaker Maluma teamed up for their first collaboration ever. Titled “El Que Espera,” the reggaeton track narrates a love untested and unlived. While they’re both with someone else, they’re tempted to explore if there’s more than friendship there. The song’s video, directed by Mike Ho and shot in Ibiza, finds Anitta and Maluma getting extremely affectionate on the set of a film, where they play the leading roles. The new collab comes ahead of Anitta’s deluxe edition of her latest album, Versions of Me, and she will drop a new music video each week in anticipation of the release.

Mexican-American singer-songwriter Danny Felix is also celebrating a new release Friday (Aug. 12). The self-proclaimed corridos tumbados pioneer presents his latest track, where his strong requintos, vocals and producing skills come out to play. With a clever rhyming scheme, where he often reuses a word to get two different messages across, the Sinaloan artist named his song after a battalion tactical group to best demonstrate he’s ready for life’s challenges.

Other new releases include Mexican artist Danna Paola‘s pop banger “XT4S1S,” as well as Santa Fe Klan’s fifth studio album Mundo, which is home to 12 tracks that best represent his battles and successes in life, resulting in a very ultra-personal project. Plus, Los Ángeles Azules have a new cumbia anthem with Carlos Vives.

