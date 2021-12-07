Daddy Yankee Set for ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’s First Countdown From Puerto Rico

Two months after announcing that Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 will host its first-ever Spanish-language countdown live from Puerto Rico, Billboard can unveil the first confirmed guests.

ABC and MRC Live & Alternative announced Tuesday (Dec. 7) that the 50th annual televised celebration will feature global Reggaeton star Daddy Yankee with a hometown performance in his native San Juan, as well as actress and singer Roselyn Sanchez as one of the co-hosts to oversee the end of year festivities on the island.

The inaugural Spanish-language countdown, which coincides with the celebration of San Juan’s 500th anniversary of its founding, is set to take place on the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center and DISTRITO T-Mobile with host Seacrest overseeing New Year’s festivities in Times Square.

“We are very excited to host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 on our island and to count on this high-caliber event to project the greatness of Puerto Rico and our people,” said Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi in a statement. “This celebration not only allows Puerto Ricans to enjoy this great historic event; it also speaks to diverse communities around the world that our Island is ready to receive tourism and foster economic development. We have so much to offer as a destination, and New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will be a testament to all that Puerto Rico has to offer.”

Additionally, Grammy-winning superstar Ciara will celebrate her fifth year taking over the Los Angeles party with music by DJ D-Nice. Emmy-, Grammy- and Tony-winning actor Billy Porter will co-host the Central Time Zone countdown from New Orleans. Liza Koshy, who was the show’s correspondent in 2019, will make her return alongside Seacrest in New York. And, for the third consecutive year, Jessie James Decker will return as the Powerball correspondent.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 will air live on Friday, Dec. 31, starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Puerto Rico’s countdown is set for 11 p.m. ET.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest is produced by MRC Live & Alternative, which is owned by MRC. MRC and Penske Media are co-parent companies of Billboard.