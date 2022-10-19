×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Watch Villano Antillano, Corina Smith & More Discuss Music & Sexuality in New ‘Cultura Clash’ Episode

"People like to consume through their eyes, they like what looks nice, what's aesthetic," says Puerto Rican rapper Villano Antillano. "Sex sells."

Does an artist need a certain level of sex appeal in order to achieve success? Are labels asking their artists to be ultra sensual in their appearance and lyrics in order to sell? The role or intersectionality of sexuality and music took centerstage during a heated conversation between artists Dalex, Villano Antillano, Corina Smith and Lenny Tavárez for the newest episode of Billboard‘s Cultura Clash.

Related

Eduardo Galán

On the Radar Latin: Eduardo Galan, Nora Gonzalez & More Emerging Artists to Discover

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Lenny Tavarez

Villano Antillano

See latest videos, charts and news

“People like to consume through their eyes, they like what looks nice, what’s aesthetic,” says Puerto Rican trans rapper Villano Antillano. “Sex sells.” Smith adds, “I think physical appearance does have influence over any product but the power we have as artists, when one of our songs can make someone feel sexy or sensual, that’s where it’s at. To be able get someone in that mindset, that’s really powerful.”

The group also got candid about the advice given to them from their respective teams (managers, labels) and if its at all impacted their career path. “Everyone wants to have an opinion and it starts at home with your family,” says Tavárez. “And you take all of it into consideration but, as an artist, you have to know yourself, what you feel comfortable doing and how you’re going to project yourself. Sometimes my team wants me to automatically go onstage shirtless but sometimes I don’t want to do that.”

Now in its second season, Cultura Clash — hosted by Latin executive AJ Ramos — spotlights Latin artists and influencers who discuss trending topics within Latin culture and music. A new episode airs every Wednesday on Billboard.com, social media and Billboard‘s YouTube channel.  Watch this week’s episode above.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad