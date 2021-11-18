C.Tangana, Nathy Peluso, Jorge Drexler & More Bring Flamenco Finesse to 2021 Latin Grammys

C. Tangana, who has already won three awards at the 2021 Latin Grammys, was joined by a wave of poetic artists for his performance at the awards show on Thursday night (Nov. 18).

The Spanish singer-songwriter took his flamenco finesse to the stage joined by crooners Antonio Carmona, La Hungara, Alizzz, Israel Fernandez, Nathy Peluso, Jorge Drexler, Omar Apollo, Natalia Lafourcade and Diego del Morao.

Explore Explore C. Tangana See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

On the stage was a dining table, where Tangana was surrounded by his colleagues engaging in flamenco palmas and incredible harmonizing vocals for a powerful and elegant version of “Ingorbenable.”

Earlier in the day, C. Tangana nabbed three awards, two of which were in collaboration with Drexler, “Nominao” (best alternative song) and “Hong Kong” (best pop/rock song). Peluso also nabbed her first-ever Grammy for best alternative music album with Calambre.

Hosted by Ana Brenda Contreras, Carlos Rivera and Roselyn Sánchez, this year’s Latin Grammys includes a star-studded lineup of both performers and presenters such as C. Tangana, Maná, Los Dos Carnales, Ozuna, Gloria Trevi, and Myke Towers, among others, taking the stage.

With the theme “rediscovering life through music,” the 22nd annual Latin Grammy Awards “invites audiences to rediscover what’s important in life using music as a storyline,” according to a statement from the Latin Recording Academy.

Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo leads the 2021 Latin Grammys nominees with 10 nods, including nominations in the album, record, and song of the year categories. He’s followed by tropical music icon Juan Luis Guerra with six, Spanish rapper Tangana with five nominations, and multiple artists, including Bad Bunny, with four.