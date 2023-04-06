Which Latin Artist Are You Most Excited to See at Coachella? Vote!

The first weekend of Coachella is just around the corner. As festival-goers make their own schedules of artists or sets they’d want to catch at the event, we want to know which Latin artist you are most excited to see this year.

There’s a handful of Latin, or Spanish-language, artists who will be performing at the 2023 edition, which is slated to run on two consecutive weekends, from April 14 to 16 and then again from April 21 to 23. Bad Bunny will make history as the first Latin artist to ever headline Coachella when he closes out the main stage on Friday, April 14.

Becky G, who last year joined Karol G on her set to perform their hit song “MAMIII,” will make her grand return to the desert delivering her own set this time around. Spanish star Rosalía — who performed at Coachella in 2019 — will take the stage on Saturday. The iconic Argentine rock band Los Fabulosos Cadillacs and Puerto Rican artist Eladio Carrión are also confirmed for that day. Meanwhile, Kali Uchis will perform on Sunday.

Emerging artists Conexión Divina and DannyLux will represent the face of a new generation of Mexican music. For DannyLux it’s a homecoming, since he grew up in the Coachella Valley area. He’ll be performing on Friday. “I’m both excited and nervous,” the 19-year-old singer-songwriter tells Billboard. “I’m literally from here. It’s so sick to think that I’ll be performing at the same place where so many other huge artists are performing.”

So, which Latin artist are you most excited to see this year at Coachella? Vote in the poll below: