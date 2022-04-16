Anitta’s Show-Stopping Coachella Debut Features Saweetie & More As Surprise Guests

Anitta performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California.

Marking a milestone in her career, Anitta officially made her highly-anticipated Coachella debut on Friday (April 15). As always, her Brazilian essence, roots and culture were front and center during her 45-minute set.

The star took the stage around 6:07 p.m. getting the crowed hyped up with a video montage of the streets of Brazil with the Sergio Mendes‘ “Mas Que Nada” playing in the background. Then, her troupe of dancers, nearly 20 of them, made a grand entrance with Snoop Dogg in tow who then introduced the girl from Rio.

A ABERTURA DO SHOW DA ANITTA NO COACHELLA #Anichella pic.twitter.com/G0WXbfjC0R — cris dias (@crisayonara) April 16, 2022

“What’s up Coachella?” she asked the roaring crowd that only grew bigger by the minute, with some waving Brazilian flags.”Hello Latinos. Brazil!”

Wearing a two-piece outfit with yellow, green and blue (the colors of the Brazilian flag) cutouts, she worked the stage, showing off envious choreography that included elements of samba, funk and capoeira. Anitta went on to sing “Me Gusta” with Cardi B (who wasn’t there in person but was instead seen behind her musical collaborator via video), “Machika,” “Downtown,” “Girl From Rio” and “Boys Don’t Cry.”

The second surprise guest of the night was Saweetie, who stopped by for a few seconds to sing their collab, “Faking Love.” Pulling off two quick outfit changes in between her set, Anitta’s performance was riveting, as fans were unable to take their eyes off her and her dancers, who later got into a “funk battle” with Diplo spinning on the DJ booth. “Are you guys ready to shake your a–? Because I’m here for this,” she said.

And, of course, she couldn’t not sing her global hit, “Envolver,” which became a highlight within her epic performance. She also made fans go crazy when she danced her TikTok viral dance, where she drops to the floor and shakes her booty to the song’s beat.

Earlier this week, and just in time for her highly-anticipated Coachella debut, Anitta released her new studio album, Versions of Me, on Tuesday (April 12). It follows her 2019 set Kisses and marks her debut under Warner Records. “It was worth the wait,” she previously told Billboard.

Home to 15 tracks, including the previously released “Me Gusta” with Cardi B and Myke Towers, “Girl From Rio” (which samples the 1962 hit “Garota de Ipanema”), and the alternative punk song “Boys Don’t Cry,” to name a few, Versions of Me is both retrospective and reflective, where Anitta is nothing but an open book. The album cover is a clear representation of that, showing six different versions of Anitta.

Like on Kisses, Anitta also sings in three languages: Spanish, English and her native Portuguese. “To share my time in three languages is a lot of work,” she said. “I don’t change who I am with the languages but the narrative changes a bit. I have a lot of versions of me.”