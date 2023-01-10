×
Becky G, Eladio Carrión, DannyLux & More: Here’s Every Spanish-Language Artist Playing Coachella 2023

Bad Bunny becomes the first Latin act to headline the festival.

Becky G American Music Awards
Becky G attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre/GI for dcp

In big print and in small print, Spanish-language artists are all over the Coachella 2023 lineup, which was unveiled Tuesday (Jan. 10) after much anticipation.

Of course, the one that immediately caught everyone’s attention was superstar Bad Bunny, who becomes the first Latin act to ever headline the festival, which is set to take place in Indio, Calif., on two consecutive weekends, from April 14-16 and then again from April 21-23. He’s headlining on Friday, while BLACKPINK closes out the fest on Saturday and Frank Ocean headlines Sunday.

Bunny isn’t the only Spanish-language artist set to hit the desert this year.

Others include Becky G, who makes her return to Coachella after being Karol G’s special guest last year where they sang their anthem “MAMIII” in front of a roaring crowd. Spanish star Rosalía and the iconic Argentine rock band Los Fabulosos Cadillacs are confirmed, as well as emerging artists DannyLux and Conexión Divina as the face of a new generation of Mexican music. Kali Uchis and Eladio Carrión are also set to perform.

This year’s lineup doesn’t compare to the number of Latin artists featured last year, which was more than 20 representing a wide-ranging and robust slate of Spanish-language artists. Then, Coachella had doubled the Latin acts on its 2022 roster from 2020, the most ever featured at an edition of the event.

Here’s when the Spanish-language acts are playing at this year’s festival:

Friday, April 14 & 21

  • Bad Bunny
  • Becky G
  • DannyLux
  • ¿Téo?

Saturday April 15 & 22

  • Rosalía
  • Eladio Carrión
  • Los Fabulosos Cadillacs
  • The Linda Lindas

Sunday April 16 & 23

  • Kali Uchis
  • Los Bitchos
  • Conexión Divina

