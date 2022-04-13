Karol G, Grupo Firme, Anitta & More: Which Latin Artist Are You Most Excited to See at Coachella 2022? Vote!

Karol G performs onstage during weekend one, day three of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Oct. 3, 2021 in Austin, Texas.

Following a two-year hiatus due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Coachella is officially back, with its first weekend just around the corner, this Friday (April 15) through Sunday (April 17).

The 2022 music festival will feature about 20 Latin acts — significantly more than in previous years — including Karol G, Anitta, Nicki Nicole, Nathy Peluso, Omar Apollo, Ed Maverick, Jessie Reyez, Pabllo Vittar and many more.

Anitta, whose scheduled Saturday show was moved to Friday, promises to have an “insane” set. During a recent Instagram Live with Billboard Latin, she described her upcoming performance as bringing a piece of Brazilian culture and a party to the stage. Karol G, who’s making the rounds with two bangers — the Becky G-assisted “Mamiii” and “Un Viaje” — is also ecstatic about taking center stage at her first-ever Coachella, as she expressed earlier this year on Twitter.

Notably, three musica Mexicana acts will also make their debut at the Indio, Calif., event: Grupo Firme, Natanael Cano and Banda MS, who were set to make their debut at the festival that was postponed because of COVID-19.

For years, Coachella featured Latin indie rock artists such as Los Amigos Invisibles, Cafe Tacvba and Zoe. They also incorporated cumbia with the presence of Los Angeles Azules. But now, their Latin lineup is multi-genre, showcasing reggaeton, Latin hip-hop, Brazilian funk, corridos tumbados, banda and more.

The 2022 Coachella festival will take place in Indio, Calif., over two weekends, April 15-17 and April 22-24.

