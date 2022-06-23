CNCO Performs New Track ‘No Apagues La Luz’ at 2022 Premios Tu Música Urbano

From left: Christopher Vélez, Richard Camacho, Zabdiel De Jesús and Erick Brian Colón of CNCO perform on stage during the 2022 Latin American Music Awards at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 21, 2022.

Dressed in white from head to toe, CNCO took the stage at Premios Tu Música Urbano on Thursday (June 23) to perform their brand-new single “No Apagues La Luz.” An R&B gem, the slowed-down track is a departure from the boys’ uptempo reggaeton anthems, and fans seemed to embrace the new sound.

Prior to jumping onstage, CNCO — composed of Erick, Christoper, Zabdiel and Richard — won top artist, duo or group. “We’ve been at it for six years and the support from our CNCOwners has always been loyal. And be on the lookout, great things to come,” they said during the acceptance speech.

¡El público decidió! #CNCO gana esta noche en la categoría ‘Top Artista Dúo o Grupo’ de los #PremiosTuMusicaUrbano #PTMU 2022 pic.twitter.com/Xk4Mtcr90S — Telemundo (@Telemundo) June 24, 2022

“No Apagues La Luz” is CNCO’s third single released this year; it follows “La Equivocada” and “Party, Humo y Alcohol (PHA).”

Earlier this year, Billboard reported on Disney’s upcoming original fiction miniseries titled 4 Ever, where CNCO members will make their acting debut. The five-episodes miniseries, which is being produced by Tolmur and Bourke and directed by Nuno Gomes, will follow the story of four musicians who are on their way to becoming a popular band in Miami’s music scene.

According to an official description of the series’ synopsis, “The young musicians meet by chance at a restaurant, where they get involved in an unexpected situation: a valuable guitar has just disappeared. To recover the guitar and return it to its owner the boys must put together a band. Their mission, however, is not as simple as it seems, as they are quite different. However, their passion for music becomes their common language and brings them together despite their differences as they embark on a journey that involves the promise of success – and also failed opportunities.”

4 Ever is currently in production and is slated to premiere exclusively on Disney+ in Latin America later this year.

The third edition of Premios Tu Música Urbano, hosted by Omar Chaparro, Zuleyka Rivera and Carmen Villalobos, is going down at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico and was broadcast live for the first time on Telemundo, awarding artists in 34 categories.