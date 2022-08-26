CNCO, Karol G & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

Another Friday, another busy release day in the Latin music space.

This week, CNCO dropped their latest album, XOXO, which will be the very last album for the boy band, who in July announced they were splitting. This album is special because it’s one of their last projects together. The group is disbanding after nearly seven years together. “We always thought that if we split, it had to be natural, and that’s how it happened,” the band previously told Billboard. “We’ve lived many things together, and grew together in this industry, and we’re ready to try new things to expand our careers. We’re very excited.”

The red-headed Karol G is also back with a new single, “Gatubela” in collaboration with Maldy. Produced by DJ MAFF, the song is an old-school reggaeton track laced with infectious perreo beats. In the lyrics, Karol is fiery and unapologetic, singing: “I’m not with anyone but I’m hooked/ I’m elevated, I feel like a Catwoman/ It feels good when he moves my panty to the side/ It feels good when you kiss me down there.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news CNCO Karol G Reik See latest videos, charts and news

Meanwhile, Steve Aoki released a collaboration that has been in the works since the pre-COVID times. Titled “Ultimate,” the track features Mexican rappers Santa Fe Klan and Snow Tha Product and is a fusion of sounds (cumbia to rap and EDM). Santa Fe and Snow, representing Mexican rap culture, join Aoki in this trap-heavy song powered by an infectious head-bobbing reggaeton beat that will be part of his upcoming album HiROQUEST: Genesis, which is expected to drop in September.

Which is your favorite new Latin music release of the week? Vote below!