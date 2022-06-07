Chyno Miranda Benefit Concert: Everything We Know

A benefit concert is set to take place in Miami on Wednesday to help Venezuelan artist Chyno Miranda as he continues to recover from severe health complications due to COVID-19.

After battling the coronavirus in early 2020, Miranda was told by doctors that the virus had compromised his nervous system, and he’s currently dealing with encephalitis, peripheral neuropathy, among other long COVID symptoms. The singer — part of the now-separated chart-topping duo Chino y Nacho — is currently in his native Venezuela, where he’s being treated by doctors, psychologists and therapists, according to close friends who are organizing the event.

“Chyno lived a couple of blocks away from my house and we are childhood friends,” says Jefferson Cárdenas. He, along with Richard Acosta and Nangel Menes, are on the organizing committee of the show that is being produced by Valeria Galleguillos. “We began being friends when we were younger and then started getting involved in music. I always follow up on his health and I’m aware there’s a small group of people supporting him financially since he’s been dealing with this for over two years. When the idea came up, I started calling all the artists, and from the beginning, they were onboard for this.”

Set to perform at the show taking place at Miami’s La Scala — which will also be available for streaming for 24 hours — are Servando y Florentino, Reggi El Autentico, Victor Muñoz, Marko and Maffio, among others. Nacho, his former bandmate, will not be performing or in attendance but has expressed support for the event. Ticket purchases or donations can be made here — 100% of the proceeds will go directly to cover Miranda’s medical expenses.

Chyno last took the stage in July for a Chino y Nacho reunion at Premios Juventud. The pair took the stage to perform an emotional medley of their hits, kicking off with the 2016 chart-topping track “Andas en Mi Cabeza,” followed by “Me Voy Enamorando,” their anthem “Mi Niña Bonita” and their new single “Queriéndote.”