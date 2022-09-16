Christina Aguilera Reflects on ‘Mi Reflejo’ Album 22 Years Later: ‘So Close to My Heart’

Christina Aguilera is celebrating the start of Hispanic Heritage Month with a career milestone: 22 years since the release of her debut Spanish-language album Mi Reflejo.

“Reflecting on this special milestone just in time for the start of #HispanicHeritageMonth 22 years ago I released my Latin Debut, ‘Mi Reflejo,’” she wrote on Twitter, alongside a recap video. “Being able to celebrate my heritage and revisit singing in a beautiful language so close to my heart has meant so much to me.”

Mi Reflejo — home to 15 tracks, including smooth R&B songs, electrifying dance tunes, romantic ballads, and a collaboration with Luis Fonsi – debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart in 2000.

Earlier this year, the pop superstar of Ecuadorian descent released Aguilera, her first Spanish effort in more than 20 years since Mi Reflejo. With her single “La Fuerza,” Aguilera returned to Billboard’s Latin album charts with its No. 1 debut on the Latin Pop Albums chart dated Feb. 5. On the 12-track set, the singer collaborated with Ozuna, Christian Nodal, Tini, Becky G, Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso.

“It’s been a project that I wanted to follow up for so long but I’m so happy that it’s happening now as a grown woman,” the Ecuadorian-American singer-songwriter previously told Billboard. “Having been a mother, having experienced the career I have, I bring a different view and set of passions. Now it’s coming from a deeper perspective and wanting to explore.”

Xtina is confirmed to speak at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Week, taking place from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 in Miami. She will also be honored with the Spirit of Hope award at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, recognizing her philanthropic and humanitarian contributions beyond her musical work. The artist will also perform at the awards.