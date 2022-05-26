Christina Aguilera Postpones Music Release After Texas Shooting: ‘My Heart Breaks’

A few days after Christina Aguilera announced her La Tormenta EP, the pop star shared that she will be postponing the release to respect those who lost their lives in the senseless mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

“I will be postponing the release of my new music as we mourn with the community of Uvalde,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday (May 26). “My heart breaks for the families and loved ones of the children and educators affected by this tragedy. I urge our leaders to make immediate changes on laws around gun control.”

Explore Explore Christina Aguilera See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Her demand for change joins the countless Democratic politicians, gun control advocates and fellow musicians who urged those in power to take any action to curb the toll of gun violence in the nation after an armed 18-year-old opened fire on Tuesday afternoon (May 24) at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children, two teacher and injuring others. The gunman was also dead, likely killed by responding officers, though the events are still being investigated, according to Governor Greg Abbott.

The incident was the 27th school shooting with injuries this year and, according to the Gun Violence Archive, the 212th mass shooting of 2022.

Xtina’s La Tormenta will follow the release of her six-track EP, which was released in January and marked her first Spanish effort in more than 20 years since Mi Reflejo, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart in 2000. With La Fuerza, Aguilera returned to Billboard’s Latin album charts with its No. 1 debut on the Latin Pop Albums chart dated Feb. 5.