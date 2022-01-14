Christina Aguilera Teases ‘Santo’ Collab With Ozuna & New EP ‘La Fuerza’: See the Photo

Following her girl-power anthem “Pa’ Mis Muchachas” with Becky G, Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso, Christina Aguilera has reeled in Ozuna for her next Latin collaboration.

The Ecuadorian-American pop star shared the news on Thursday (Jan. 13), posting a photo of the two artists in red outfits and a caption with the song’s title, release date, and pre-save link. “‘Santo’ feat. Ozuna,” she wrote across her social media accounts, revealing that the collaboration drops on Jan. 20.

“Santo” will form part of her Spanish-language EP, La Fuerza, the first of her three-part album, set to be released more than 20 years after her first Spanish effort, Mi Reflejo, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Latin Albums chart in September 2000, and remained there for 19 weeks. The album also peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard 200 chart.

“It’s been a project that I wanted to follow up for so long but I’m so happy that it’s happening now as a grown woman,” the 40-year-old singer-songwriter previously told Billboard. “Having been a mother, having experienced the career I have, I bring a different view and set of passions. Now it’s coming from a deeper perspective and wanting to explore.”

“It can be intimidating and scary to put yourself out there in a way you know will be challenging. I don’t write in Spanish the way I do in English, but I know my heart,” she continued. “It’s a layered journey I’ve been on but now having kids of my own, I want them to see that mommy doesn’t know everything. I’m still learning too and I’m not going to back down from something I’m truly passionate about because I’m scared or I’m afraid of what people will think. This is me being me on my own journey of life. I could cry about it. It means a lot to me.”

