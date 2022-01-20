Christina Aguilera & Ozuna Bless Fans With ‘Santo’ Video: Watch

Just hours before dropping her Spanish-language EP La Fuerza, Christina Aguilera delivers the Ozuna-assisted “Santo,” a hypnotizing, head-bobbing reggaeton song.

Marking the first time the pair have collaborated on a track, “Santo” is the third single from Aguilera’s upcoming six-track set. It follows her first single, “Pa’ Mis Muchachas,” as well as “Somos Nada,” both of which dropped in late 2021.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Christina Aguilera Ozuna See latest videos, charts and news

“Santo,” powered by an infectious reggaeton beat and the earworm hook “Santo sálvame (Saint, save me),” dropped alongside a music video that narrates an encounter between the artists in a sort-of afterlife.

On Wednesday, the Ecuadorian-American singer-songwriter revealed the release date and track list of the first of her three-part album. La Fuerza drops Friday (Jan. 21), with the songs “La Reina,” “Ya Llegué” and “Como Yo” rounding out the set.

La Fuerza is set to be released more than 20 years after her first Spanish effort, Mi Reflejo. That release debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Latin Albums chart in September 2000 and remained there for 19 weeks. The album also peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard 200.

“It can be intimidating and scary to put yourself out there in a way you know will be challenging. I don’t write in Spanish the way I do in English, but I know my heart,” Aguilera previously told Billboard. “It’s a layered journey I’ve been on but now having kids of my own, I want them to see that mommy doesn’t know everything. I’m still learning too and I’m not going to back down from something I’m truly passionate about because I’m scared or I’m afraid what people will think. This is me being me on my own journey of life. I could cry about it. It means a lot to me.”

Aguilera’s grand return to Latin music will follow her 2018 set, Liberation, which scored the artist her seventh top 10 album on the Billboard 200.