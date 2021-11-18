Christina Aguilera’s Fierce Latin Grammy Performance Was for the Girls

Making her return to the Latin Grammy stage after more than two decades, Christina Aguilera’s 2021 performance was a little lace, a little leather and a lot of girl power.

Draped in a black gown with brick-red hair falling down her back, Xtina’s iconic raspy vocals took center stage, as she performed “Somos Nada” alongside Julio Reyes Copello, playing a lone grand piano.

After an outfit switch into a lacy black bodysuit, she entered a dark, sensual club scene alongside a handful of dancers in flashy outfits for her energized new single “Pa Mis Muchachas.” She was joined by Becky G, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso, the latter wearing a leather leotard and fishnet tights. All four women delivered a noteworthy performance, making their mark during the star-studded evening.

Reminiscent of her other girl-power anthem “Lady Marmalade,” the song’s climax came when Aguilera darted from note to note, delivering her unparalleled runs and vocal inflections.

“Pa Mis Muchachas” contributor Peluso was nominated for four Latin Grammys and took home best alternative music album for Calambre early in the night.

Hosted by Ana Brenda Contreras, Carlos Rivera, and Roselyn Sánchez, the 22nd annual Latin Grammys Awards includes a star-studded lineup of both performers and presenters such as C. Tangana, Maná, Los Dos Carnales, Ozuna, Gloria Trevi, and Myke Towers, among others, taking the stage.

With the theme “rediscovering life through music,” the three-hour show will “invite audiences to rediscover what’s important in life using music as a storyline,” according to a statement from the Latin Recording Academy.

Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo leads the 2021 Latin Grammys nominees with 10 nods, including nominations in the album, record, and song of the year categories. He’s followed by tropical music icon Juan Luis Guerra with six, Spanish rapper Tangana with five nominations, and multiple artists, including Bad Bunny, with four.