Christina Aguilera’s ‘La Tormenta’ EP & Sultry Tini Collab Have Arrived: Stream It Now

After postponing the release of her new EP La Tormenta, Christina Aguilera finally released the five-track production, including her highly anticipated collaboration with Tini, “Sueltame.” She tweeted the news on Memorial Day (May 30).

Part of her Spanish-language album — which follows the six-track EP La Fuerza released in January — La Tormenta is home to five tracks that not only continue to showcase Xtina’s powerful vocals singing in Spanish, but also her experimental ability to tap into reggaeton and other Latin rhythmic melodies while keeping her pop essence.

“Sueltame” marks the EP’s focus single alongside Argentine pop star, Tini, a sultry tango-meets-urban collab where the lady takes matters into her own hands. “If you want to kiss me, kiss me/ If you want to touch me, touch me/ But this only lasts until the morning/ If you want me to come back, let me go,” goes part of the lyrics.

The release of La Tormenta was postponed to respect those who lost their lives in the senseless mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. “I will be postponing the release of my new music as we mourn with the community of Uvalde,” Aguilera wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday (May 26). “My heart breaks for the families and loved ones of the children and educators affected by this tragedy. I urge our leaders to make immediate changes on laws around gun control.”

Both La Tormenta and La Fuerza mark Xtina’s first Spanish effort in more than 20 years since Mi Reflejo, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart in 2000. With La Fuerza, Aguilera returned to Billboard’s Latin album charts with its No. 1 debut on the Latin Pop Albums chart dated Feb. 5.

Stream and listen to the album below: