Every Song on Christina Aguilera’s ‘La Fuerza’ Ranked: Critic’s Picks

In October 2021, Christina Aguilera unleashed a mighty all-girl collaboration — reeling in Becky G, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso for “Pa’ Mis Muchachas,” which they later performed at the 2021 Latin Grammys — and marked Xtina’s return to making music in Español. Now, she’s unveiled the first installment of her three-part upcoming Spanish-language album titled La Fuerza via Sony Music.

The six-track EP, which includes previously released tracks “Pa’ Mis Muchachas,” the ballad “Somos Nada,” and the Ozuna-assisted “Santo,” officially marks Aguilera’s first Spanish effort in more than 20 years since the release of Mi Reflejo, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Latin Albums chart in September 2000, and remained there for 19 weeks, and also peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard 200 chart.

“It’s been a project that I wanted to follow up for so long but I’m so happy that it’s happening now as a grown woman,” the Ecuadorian-American singer/songwriter previously told Billboard. “Having been a mother, having experienced the career I have, I bring a different view and set of passions. Now it’s coming from a deeper perspective and wanting to explore.”

La Fuerza is not only an homage to her Latin roots but a project full of passion, innovation, exploration and, of course, powerhouse vocals.

“It can be intimidating and scary to put yourself out there in a way you know will be challenging. I don’t write in Spanish the way I do in English, but I know my heart,” she said. “It’s a layered journey I’ve been on but now having kids of my own, I want them to see that mommy doesn’t know everything. I’m still learning too and I’m not going to back down from something I’m truly passionate about because I’m scared or I’m afraid of what people will think. This is me being me on my own journey of life. I could cry about it. It means a lot to me.”

Below, Billboard’s Latin staff ranked all six tracks on La Fuerza:

6. “Como Yo”

In true Christina fashion, this song is another reminder of the strong and empowered woman she has become. This club-friendly dance-pop track with thumping beats explores a different side of Xtina’s musical trajectory. In the lyrics, however, she keeps her essence, singing about being unique and independent. “I don’t need anybody; I do my own thing,” she sings.

5. “Pa Mis Muchachas,” feat. Becky G, Nicki Nicole & Nathy Peluso

An “homage to women,” as Christina Aguilera described the song, “Pa’ Mis Muchachas” is a modern-day girl-power anthem that honors the Latinas that came before us. “A woman, so strong as I am today, was the one that showed me this flow,” Aguilera sings at the top of the song. A smooth guaracha that features heavy-hitters Becky G, Nathy Peluso and Nicki Nicole, who join Aguilera bringing in their own flair, “Pa’ Mis Muchachas” served as the first single from La Fuerza.

La Fuerza kicks off with “Ya Llegué,” a sultry futuristic track that gradually turns into a hard-hitting reggaeton. On this solo track, Xtina assures fans and listeners that she has arrived (and is here to stay) but more so, the lyrics are coquettish. “You’re asking for me? I’ve arrived, I’ve arrived/ I’m perfect for you, I know it, I know it,” she chants. In the track, she even samples her 1999 hit but changes the narrative a bit. “Like a genie in a bottle, never,” she also sings.

3. “Santo,” feat. Ozuna

Xtina and Ozuna collaborate for the first time on “Santos,” an infectious perreo helmed by producers Rafa Arcaute, Federico Vindver and Dallas K and co-produced by Sony executive Afo Verde. Penned by both artists alongside Dallas K, Gale and Josh Barrios, “Santo” is about two people who are hooked on each other. “Santo sálvame (Saint, save me),” repeats the catchy hook. Ozuna’s crisp, sugary vocals and Xtina’s vocal range make for the perfect perreo that later transitions to a hip-shaking cumbia. In the dark fantasy-inspired music video, directed by Nuno Gomes, both artists bring their chemistry to life, narrating an encounter in a sort-of afterlife.

For her second single, the vocalist took a whole different direction from “Pa’ Mis Muchachas.” “Somos Nada” is a stripped-down piano-led nostalgic ballad that puts her deep, powerful tone at the forefront. This track is signature Christina Aguilera where, as ever, she delivers a raw and emotional performance. We love experimental Xtina who sings reggaeton and guaracha, but there’s nothing quite like her vocal delivery in a striking ballad, which has the ability to give anyone chills.

This surprising track can easily become the album’s anthem, and we’re pretty sure fans will connect with it in no time. The iconic singer-songwriter brings all her powerful, gifted vocals to deliver a heartfelt ranchera that perfectly transmits the popular phrase “What’s a king without his queen?” The track, with its nostalgic mariachi melodies accompanied by guitar strings, captures deep emotions that sing about heartbreak but with empowering lyrics. “And I cried, cried, cried, and swore, swore, swore, that no man would make me sad again,” Xtina sings in the chorus. “La Reina” ranks top in our editor’s list because let’s face it, Xtina singing mariachi just makes sense.

