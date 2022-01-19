Christina Aguilera Unveils Release Date & Tracklist for Her Upcoming Spanish-Language EP ‘La Fuerza’

Mark your calendars! Christina Aguilera is set to drop her highly anticipated Spanish-language EP on Friday (Jan. 21). The chart-topping artist — who had been teasing her upcoming collaboration with Ozuna — also unveiled La Fuerza‘s tracklist Wednesday (Jan. 19) via Instagram.

Explore Explore Christina Aguilera See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The Ozuna-assisted “Santo,” set to drop on Thursday, is part of the EP, along with girl-power anthem “Pa’ Mis Muchachas,” which features Nathy Peluso, Nicki Nicole and Becky G. “The first chapter,” the Ecuadorian-American artist teased in the caption.

La Fuerza is the first of her three-part album, set to be released more than 20 years after her first Spanish effort, Mi Reflejo. That release debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Latin Albums chart in September 2000, and remained there for 19 weeks. The album also peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard 200 chart.

“It’s been a project that I wanted to follow up for so long, but I’m so happy that it’s happening now as a grown woman,” the 40-year-old singer-songwriter previously told Billboard. “Having been a mother, having experienced the career I have, I bring a different view and set of passions. Now it’s coming from a deeper perspective and wanting to explore.”

“It can be intimidating and scary to put yourself out there in a way you know will be challenging. I don’t write in Spanish the way I do in English, but I know my heart,” she continued. “It’s a layered journey I’ve been on but now having kids of my own, I want them to see that mommy doesn’t know everything. I’m still learning too and I’m not going to back down from something I’m truly passionate about because I’m scared or I’m afraid of what people will think. This is me being me on my own journey of life. I could cry about it. It means a lot to me.”

See La Fuerza‘s tracklist and get an early taste of “Santo” below: