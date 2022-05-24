Christina Aguilera Announces New EP ‘La Tormenta’ & a Collaboration With Tini

Four months after releasing her EP La Fuerza, the first part of her forthcoming Spanish-language studio album, Christina Aguilera announced on Monday (May 23) that the second part is on the way. She also unveiled the first collaboration of the set, which will be alongside Argentine pop star Tini.

“I want to fly someone special to LA Pride,” she shared on social media, along with a set of photos. One image was of her alone, and one next to Tini. “Pre-save my new EP ‘La Tormenta’ and new single ‘Sueltame,’ for a chance to join me for the celebration of a lifetime.”

A pre-save link explained that “one lucky fan will win a flyaway for them and their friend to see Christina Aguilera at this year’s LA Pride Festival 2022.”

La Tormenta follows the release of her six-track EP, which was released in January and marked Xtina’s first Spanish effort in more than 20 years since Mi Reflejo, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart in 2000. With La Fuerza, Aguilera returned to Billboard’s Latin album charts with its No. 1 debut on the Latin Pop Albums chart dated Feb. 5.

“It’s been a project that I wanted to follow up for so long but I’m so happy that it’s happening now as a grown woman,” the Ecuadorian-American singer-songwriter previously told Billboard. “Having been a mother, having experienced the career I have, I bring a different view and set of passions. Now it’s coming from a deeper perspective and wanting to explore.”

The Tini-assisted collaboration follows “Santo” with Ozuna and the all-girl anthem “Pa’ Mis Muchachas” with Becky G, Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso.

See Xtina’s tweet below: