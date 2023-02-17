Christian Nodal’s ‘Un Cumbión Dolido’ & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

Another Friday, another round of new releases in Latin music.

This week, Carlos Rivera released his seventh studio album Sincerándome — a 10-track set packed with deep self-reflection, intimacy, and vulnerability. “Songwriting has always been my most effective form of expression,” he expressed in a press statement. “It is where I am most honest and dare to say everything that I would never dare with words alone. These are the songs of my greatest loves, the biggest release of burdens and my great passions.”

On Valentine’s Day, Danny Felix released an eight-track album amorlove — a title that, on its own, sets the tone for the set. It starts off with his ever-dreamy requintos and dulcet but potent vocals found in the captivating sierreño “déjame vivir,” a song that details life after a breakup. Other standout songs on it are “maria juana y la cubana” and “continuar o terminar.”

Additional new releases include Estevie’s “Santee,” Sebastián Yatra’s “Una Noche Sin Pensar,” Christian Nodal’s “Un Cumbión Dolido,” TINI’s new album Cupido and Fuerza Regida and Becky G’s “Te Quiero Besar.”

Another notable collaboration this week is Ana Bárbara and Vicente Fernández’s “La Jugada,” a gorgeous mariachi ballad that was recorded five years but was released today in honor of what would have been Fernández’s 83rd birthday. “These things take time, you know, and I din’t want to rush anything,” Bárbara told Billboard. “When we finally recorded the song, it was magical. He was able to hear our recording before he passed and he was really happy with it. I can now say that I have a song with Don Vicente Fernández. It’s a dream come true.”

