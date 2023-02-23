Christian Nodal & Tini Bring Heat to Premio Lo Nuestro With Passionate ‘Por El Resto de Tu Vida’

On Thursday (Feb. 23), Christian Nodal and Tini transformed Premio Lo Nuestro into a crimson-lit, passion-filled scene with burning candles and fire pits. Together, they sang “Por El Resto de Tu Vida.” Leading with twinkling bolero arpeggio, the mariacheño trailblazer and Argentine pop singer matched hearts as their voices collided to make one of the sweetest of love songs of the year so far.

The scene at the Latin music awards ceremony was spectacular. Nodal first appeared singing the cumbia-mariachi song “Un Cumbión Dolido,” where he sat on a medieval-like center chair and vintage table with chains and fruit on top. He achieved rustic elegance, donning a bronze vest and jeans, with a silk black shirt and his usual cowboy hat and buckle. Tini, on the other hand, looked pristine in white and sheer gloves that sparkled. Together they dazzled.

Nodal continued to experiment within the confines of regional Mexican music, and Tini was a great singing partner to enhance that sound.

The 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro, which is themed “El Mundo Es Lo Nuestro” (or The World Is Ours), is co-hosted by Colombian pop star Sebastian Yatra, Mexican TV presenter and actress Alejandra Espinoza, Mexican superstar Paulina Rubio, and Adrián Uribe of Univision’s late-night show De Noche Pero Sin Sueño.

Yatra tops this year’s nominations with 10 nods including the all-genre artist of the year category. He’s closely followed by other top nominees Bad Bunny, Camilo, Becky G, and Grupo Firme, who each have nine nods; Maluma, Daddy Yankee, and Ozuna with eight each; power couple Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía tie with seven, as well as Carin León, Karol G, Carlos Vives, and J Balvin. In total, 192 artists across diverse musical backgrounds are nominated within 39 categories.

The nominations for the fan-voted Premio Lo Nuestro are based on Uforia radio airplay during the eligibility period of Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022. Streaming counts and the assessment of a committee of music and entertainment experts also factor in this list.