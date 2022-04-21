Christian Nodal Sings Medley of Hits, Receives Special Award at the 2022 Latin AMAs

Regional Mexican star Christian Nodal was honored with the Extraordinary Evolution award at the 2022 Latin American Music Awards on Thursday (April 21). “Arriba México!” he started his acceptance speech. “I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for making these last five years go by so fast. Thank you to all that have helped me evolve as an artist and a person. Thank you to my fans.”

Following his special award, Nodal serenaded his fans with a performance that included back-to-back hits such as “Adiós Amor,” “De Los Besos Que Te Di,” “Probablemente” and “Ya No Somos Ni Seremos.” He then brought out Gera MX to perform their chart-topping hit “Botella Tras Botella.” One of the best performances of the night, it had the entire venue singing along with Nodal.

The special award is “presented to a young performer who has demonstrated change and accelerated growth as an artist, to reach the pinnacle of success in a short period of time,” according to an official press statement. Previous title-holders include Maluma, Becky G and Ozuna.

The Regional Mexican star first entered the Billboard charts in 2017 with his debut single “Adios Amor,” which hit No. 1 on the Regional Mexican Songs airplay. His debut studio album Me Dejé Lleva spent over 20 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Regional Mexican Albums chart.

In 2021, Nodal made history on the Billboard charts as part of Gera MX’s “Botella Tras Botella” by becoming the first regional Mexican entry on the Hot 100 chart. His latest single, “Ya No Somos Ni Seremos,” recently earned the Mexican artist his first top 10 debut on the Hot Latin Songs chart without an accompanying act.

Hosted by Rafael Amaya, Jacqueline Bracamontes, and Cristián de la Fuentes, the 2022 Latin AMAs – live from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas – will feature performances by Ozuna, Christian Nodal, Lupita D’Alessio, Los Ángeles Azules and Gloria Trevi, among others.