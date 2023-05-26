×
Christian Nodal, Chayanne & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

Pick your favorite new Latin music release of the week.

Christian Nodal
Christian Nodal JG Music/Sony Music

This week, our New Music Latin roundup — a compilation of the best new Latin songs and albums recommended by Billboard‘s Latin and Billboard Español editors — is powered by new music from Christian Nodal, Grupo Frontera, Peso Pluma and Chayanne, to name a few.

Christian Nodal released his new EP Forajido2, which includes the ultra romantic “Cazzualidades” dedicated to his partner, fellow recording artist Cazzu. The track’s title is a play on the Spanish-language word casualidades (casualties) and the Argentine singer’s name. A romantic tune that cleverly fuses mariachi, tango and flamenco, “Cazzualidades” details the honest sentiments he feels for the soon-to-be-mother of his first child.

Other releases include Chayanne’s return to tropical music with “Bailando Bachata,” the third single from his upcoming album. The track follows other releases such as the reggaetón-pop “Tú y Yo” and the ballad “Te Amo y Punto.” It’s his first foray into the Dominican genre in almost a decade, since the bachata-pop “Bailando Dos Corazones.” This new song, he explains to Billboard Español, “is something more faithful, more complete, which makes me very excited.” Read his interview here.

Other releases included in the roundup are Yng Lvcas’ Six Jewels 23 all-reggaeton album, Peso Pluma’s “Bye” — his first solo single since 2021’s “Por Las Noches.” Plus, Arthur Hanlon and Peter Nieto’s take on Prince Royce’s bachata anthem “Darte Un Beso.” The cover is the opening track of Hanlon’s upcoming album Legados: Bachata, slated for release on June 23.

What’s your favorite new Latin music release this week? Vote below!

