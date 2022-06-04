Christian Nodal Drops Hard-Hitting Diss Track Blasting J Balvin

Christian Nodal doesn’t hold back in “Girasol,” a diss track he dropped Saturday (June 4) in which he blasts J Balvin calling him “clown” and a “hypocrite”.

“I’m going to make you cry,” Nodal starts off the five-minute track. “I don’t want to laugh with you, I’m going to laugh at you. You’re a joke, every time you try to sing, every time you time to rap, every time you try to rhyme, poor clown that uses everyone else to be able to connect with people,” he raps.

The tiradera comes days after Nodal and Balvin’s back-and-forth on social media that was sparked by a photo posted by the “Mi Gente” singer. The post included a photo of Nodal with bleached hair and reading glasses, and another of Balvin with a similar look, captioning it: “Find the differences.”

Nodal quickly responded by re-posting the photo on his Instagram stories and writing, “[The difference] is that I do have talent and I can proudly sing songs I’ve written wherever, however and whenever.” He then went on to post a video of himself with Residente’s diss track, in which he blasts the Colombian artist, playing in the background. Residente chimed in by posting a video on his stories and soundtracking it with Nodal’s “Limon Con Sal.”

Balvin continued to fan the flames by saying in a new video that he didn’t mean anything bad while using a filter that featured the name of Nodal’s ex-girlfriend Belinda.

“As everyone knows, I’m not good at talking so I am going into the studio because I’m going to record something really cool. Residente kicked you in the a– and you didn’t learn. I think you liked it. But mine will hurt more because I wear cowboy boots, and those are pointy so it’ll hurt more. Maybe that’s how you’ll learn.”

Nodal’s “Girasol” comes three months after Residente’s very own tiradera against Balvin, with whom he’s had beef since September, when Balvin called for a boycott of the Latin Grammys.

“You’re fighting with the Grammys because you don’t deserve them. Don’t you see that you’re a joke? If you didn’t learn with Resi, I hope you learn with me. I hope this is the last time that someone kicks your a–,” Nodal spits.

In an Instagram story, Balvin simply said, “To my fans, I love you. To all the chismosos [nosy people] who are here to check if I’m going to respond …”

Listen to the diss track below: