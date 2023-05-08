Christian Nodal Announces Foraji2 U.S. Tour: See the Dates

Christian Nodal is set to return to the U.S. with his Foraji2 Tour, the mariacheño artist announced today (May 8). The CMN-produced trek — a 31-date stint — will kick off Aug. 25 in Anaheim, Calif., and will make stops in Chicago, Miami, Las Vegas and Los Angeles before wrapping up Nov. 12 in Reading, Penn.

This year’s tour follows the Mexican chart-topping artist’s 2022 Forajido Tour, named after his EP which peaked at No. 6 on Billboard‘s Regional Mexican Albums chart (dated June 11, 2022). “Being on stage and sharing my music with fans is where I feel the most myself,” Nodal said in a statement. “I can’t wait to be with my fans to show them this new show that will have many surprises and of course, a lot of great music that celebrates Mexican culture in the way that it deserves.”

Last year, Nodal’s Forajido Tour grossed a total of $14.5 million and sold 147,000 tickets across 22 shows between Aug. 13 and Nov. 13, 2022., according to Billboard Boxscore numbers.

“There is no denying the popularity and reach of regional Mexican music, which is why it has always been important to our company,” added Alex Cardenas, director of tours at CMN. “We are proud to once again produce Christian Nodal’s new tour, given that as one of the greats of Latin music, he continues to break records and barriers.”

Tickets for the general public will go on sale May 13 at 10 a.m. local time. See the complete list of dates below.