Which Latin Music Couple Should Drop an EP Next? Vote!

Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía have dropped a three-track joint EP called RR (styled R♾Я) that not only navigates from old-school reggatón beats to bolero fusions but also staples their over three-year relationship.

In “Beso,” the couple sings about not wanting anyone else’s kisses only each other, and comes accompanied by their sweetest moments together in a homemade video that reveals they are officially engaged. In “Vampiros,” they mutually throw each other flowers saying they are talented, authentic and badass. Whereas in “Promesa,” they get honest about loving each other no matter what.

“After more than 3 years together, here are these 3 songs made with all the love in the world. I hope you enjoy this little piece of us,” Rauw and Rosalía expressed in a collaborative Instagram post.

But the Puerto Rican act and Spanish artist are not the only ones who have joined musical forces. Recently, newlyweds Guaynaa and Lele Pons revealed to Billboard Español their plans for an album together.

To celebrate their love, their 10-track collaborative album, tentatively titled Capitulations, will span a variety of genres from urban pop (“Abajito”) to reggaetón (“Natural”) to reggae (“A Que No”) and bachata (“Todo Sabe Más Rico”). They assure the set will be very relatable to couples.

Two days before their wedding day on March 4, Lele and Guaynaa dropped their first single off of the set called “Abajito,” a playful dembow that finds the pair promising to always love and take care of each other, but also has witty lyrics about “down there.” The single follows 2020’s “Se Te Nota,” which spent 18 weeks on the all-genre Billboard Global 200 (where it peaked at No. 44), and 25 weeks on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart (No. 19 peak) and 11 weeks on Hot Latin Songs (No. 25).

In addition to these two pairs of lovebirds, which Latin music couple should drop an EP or album next? Vote below!