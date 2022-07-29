All of Christian Nodal’s Biggest Regional Mexican Airplay Hits: ‘Probablemente’ & More

Christian Nodal performs during his "Forajido Tour" concert in Managua, Nicaragua on May 20, 2022.

Christian Nodal has been soundtracking heartbreaks since he unleashed “Adiós Amor” in 2017. The track scored the Mexican singer-songwriter his first No. 1 on Billboard‘s Regional Mexican Airplay chart, where it ruled for seven weeks.

Since, the mariacheño artist has collected a number of chart-toppers, including his now-anthems “Probablemente” in collaboration with Spanish artist David Bisbal, “No Te Contaron Mal” and “De Los Besos Que Te Di,” which also topped the tally for seven weeks.

Explore Explore Christian Nodal See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Most recently, Nodal notched his 14th No. 1 with “Vivo en el 6,” ensuring his unbroken record of rulers among solo acts on Regional Mexican Airplay. Gerardo Ortiz, with 11, has the second-most No. 1s. Among all acts, Calibre 50 continues to lead with 22 champs.

Revisit all the 23-year-old’s biggest Regional Mexican Airplay hits, and don’t forget to vote for your favorite No. 1 song by Nodal in the poll below.

“Adiós Amor”: peaked at No. 1 on April 8, 2017 where it spent seven weeks.

“Probablemente” with David Bisbal: peaked at No. 1 on Sept. 30, 2017. It spent four weeks atop.

“Me Dejé Llevar”: peaked at No. 1 on March 10, 2018, and ruled the chart for two weeks.

“Te Fallé”: peaked at No. 1 on Aug. 11, 2018 where it spent two weeks.

“No Te Contaron Mal”: peaked at No. 1 on Dec. 22, 2018. It spent five weeks at the top.

“Nada Nuevo”: peaked at No. 1 on May 4, 2019 and spent four weeks there.

“De Los Besos Que Te Di”: peaked at No. 1 on Aug. 24, 2019 and ruled the tally for seven weeks.

“Se Me Olvidó”: peaked at No. 1 on May 9, 2020 spending six weeks atop.

“Aquí Abajo”: peaked at No. 1 on Sept. 12, 2020, and reigned for four weeks.

“Dime Como Quieres” with Ángela Aguilar: peaked at No. 1 on Jan. 30, 2021 where it spent five weeks atop.

“Duele” with Alejandro Fernández: peaked at No. 1 on April 24, 2021 and spent one week on top.

“2 Veces” with Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho: peaked at No. 1 on May 22, 2021. It ruled the chart for four weeks.

“La Sinverguenza” with Banda MS: peaked at No. 1 on Nov. 27, 2021. It topped the chart for two weeks.

“Vivo en el 6”: peaked at No. 1 on July 30