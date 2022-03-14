Christian Nodal to Receive ‘Extraordinary Evolution’ Award at 2022 Latin American Music Awards

Telemundo unveiled that Christian Nodal will be recognized with the Extraordinary Evolution Award at the 2022 Latin American Music Awards, which will take place on April 21 at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The special award is “presented to a young performer who has demonstrated change and accelerated growth as an artist, to reach the pinnacle of success in a short period of time,” according to an official press statement. Previous title holders include Maluma, Becky G, and Ozuna.

Nodal, a five-time nominee at this year’s Latin AMAs, is also confirmed for a musical performance at the show.

The Regional Mexican star first entered the Billboard charts in 2017 with his debut single “Adios Amor,” which hit No. 1 on the Regional Mexican Songs airplay. His debut studio album Me Dejé Lleva spent over 20 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Regional Mexican Albums chart.

In 2021, Nodal made history on the Billboard charts as part of Gera MX’s “Botella Tras Botella” by becoming the first regional Mexican entry on the Hot 100 chart. His latest single, “Ya No Somos Ni Seremos,” recently earned the Mexican artist his first top 10 debut on the Hot Latin Songs chart without an accompanying act.

In addition, Nodal has collaborated with artists including Mana, Sebastian Yatra, David Bisbal, and Piso 21, among others. He’s a six-time Billboard Latin Music Awards winner, including a four-time regional Mexican solo artist of the year winner.

The 2022 Latin AMAs are set to take place Thursday, April 21, live from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The seventh annual ceremony will be broadcast on Telemundo starting at 7 p.m. ET with the red-carpet pre-show followed at 8 p.m. ET by the awards show.

To vote for your favorite artists, visit LatinAMAs.com.