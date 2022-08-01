Chiquis Wraps ‘Road to Premios Billboard’ Concert Series: ‘We Have To Celebrate’

Chiquis continues to make the rounds with her fourth studio album Abeja Reina (UMG Records), recently talking all about it on Telemundo’s “Road to Billboard Latin Music Awards” concert series. “I’m happy to be here, to be able to sing to you and share a bit,” the Latin Grammy-winning artist said in an interview with the morning show hoyDia. “It’s the summer, we have to celebrate!”

Chiquis officially wrapped Telemundo’s star-studded “Summer Concerts: Road to Billboard Latin Music Awards” musical outdoor series, which kicked off July 15 and aired weekly on hoyDia (every Thursday) and En Casa con Telemundo (every Friday).

The artist visited hoyDia on July 28, where she performed her single “Quiero Amancer con Alguien” and on July 29, she visited En Casa con Telemundo, where she debuted her new single “Entre Besos y Copas.”

“We’ve had success with this album,” she said. “I like to experiment and take risks, especially in music. I like all types of music and that reflects in my album where I have cumbia, banda, norteño, and a bit of everything. I just really like to dance.”

During the two back-to-back TV specials, Chiquis also opened up about her late mother Jenni Rivera, and revealed her upcoming collaboration.

“She was my mom, my dad, my friend, my mentor. Seeing your mom, the woman you most admire on stage, inspired me to want to do the same,” she expressed. “More than anything, it was her will to never give up. They told her no and closed the doors, and that’s what motivates me the most. If she could do it as a single mom with five kids, I can too.”

In a later interview with En Casa con Telemundo, Chiquis revealed that her next collaboration is a “super sexy song” with Electro Cumbia artist Raymix. “We already recorded the video and I’m really excited,” she noted.

Telemundo’s “Summer Concerts: Road to Billboard Latin Music Awards” included performances by Larry Hernandez, Lenny Tavárez, Kim Loaiza, Marca Registrada, and Chiquis. The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, produced by MBS Special Events, are set to take place on Sept. 29 live on Telemundo from Miami’s Watsco Center.