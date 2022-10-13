Chesca, Villano Antillano & Corina Smith Unite on Girl-Power Perreo ‘Activa’: Watch

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Chesca has joined forces with emerging trans rapper Villano Antillano and Venezuelan pop star Corina Smith for her new single “Activa,” with the official music video premiering exclusively on Billboard Thursday (Oct. 13).

The three female acts not only bring to the forefront their distinct, sensual, and captivating flow, but also empowering lyrics about owning yourself, your place, your body, and your sexuality. Backed by a hard-hitting perreo with futuristic beats, part of the track even references timeless reggaeton bangers such as Yaga & Mackie’s “La Batidora” and Don Omar’s “Conteo.”

“Estamos toa’ la’ baby’s activa/pa’ lante y pa’ tras y dandole hasta abajo/Esto acaba empezar nadie se va” (All the babies are active/ To the front to the back and all the way down/ This is only the beginning, nobody is leaving), goes the catchy chorus.

“I feel happy with what is happening in my career. I thank God for allowing me to do what I do,” Chesca, a former Billboard Latin Artist on the Rise, tells Billboard via email. “I like to put a lot of enthusiasm into my work and manage to be an example that dreams do happen. This is just the beginning of countless surprises that I have for my fans — new music and collaborations are what’s coming.”

Smith adds: “This collaboration has been a wonderful experience because as Latinas, we are exchanging dreams and talents between sister countries allowing us to strengthen our presence in music.”

The music video, featuring Chesca, Villana, and Corina, is the best representation of the nightlife in La Isla del Encanto. Watch it below.