Chayanne Explains Why He Hasn’t Released an Album in 8 Years at 2022 Latin Music Week

During Billboard Latin Music Week on Wednesday (Sept. 28), Chayanne sat down for his first interview in more than five years to discuss new music.

Interviewed by Leila Cobo, Billboard‘s vp/Latin industry lead, the Puerto Rican crooner opened up about why he hasn’t released an album since 2014’s En Todo Estare, which hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Latin Albums chart.

“I’ve been releasing a few singles here and there. I’ve been doing different things, but I haven’t worked on the album,” he said. “I was on tour, but it was interrupted by the pandemic. I had four dates left. I haven’t released an album due to a couple of circumstances. However, I take a long time doing an album. I like to really listen to the songs and analyze them.”

Though he hasn’t released a full-length album in more than eight years, he insisted that it never crossed his mind to retire. “I’m still young. I feel young,” he stated.

Chayanne, who will receive the Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, will release his next single, “Como Tú y Yo,” on Friday.

Coinciding with National Hispanic Heritage Month, Billboard Latin Music Week includes workshops and panels featuring artists such as Christina Aguilera, Romeo Santos, Camilo, Nicky Jam, Wisin y Yandel, Maluma, Chayanne, Ivy Queen, Grupo Firme, Bizarrap, Blessd, Grupo Firme and many more.

The event also includes superstar concerts, intimate showcases, and new music premieres by Bizarrap, Elena Rose, Justin Quiles, Mariah Angeliq, and BRESH, who will throw the ultimate closing party at Oasis, in Miami’s Wynwood.

For 30 years, Billboard Latin Music Week has been the longest-running and biggest Latin music industry gathering in the world. It will also dovetail with the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Sept. 29, in Miami.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards will broadcast live on Telemundo, and will also broadcast simultaneously on the Spanish entertainment cable network, Universo, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.