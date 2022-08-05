Chayanne & Ivy Queen Set for Latin Music Week 2022 in Miami

Chayanne and Ivy Queen are confirmed for the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Week, set to take place Sept. 26-30 at the Faena Forum in Miami.

Ivy, known as the Queen of Reggaeton, will open up about her prolific 25-year career, songwriting process, new music, and struggles as the only woman in a genre dominated by men. Chayanne, one of Latin music’s most successful pop stars who has crooned to fans for nearly four decades with his ballads, will be releasing new music for the first time in more than six years, and speaking in his first interview in over five years.

Both Ivy and Chayanne join the already-announced star-studded lineup that includes Romeo Santos, Camilo, Nicky Jam, Eslabon Armado, Bizarrap, Blessd, Yahritza Y Su Esencia, Luis R. Conriquez, Ovy on the Drums, Kunno, and The Rivera Family. More participants will be announced in the weeks leading up to the 2022 Latin Music Week. Registration is now open at BillboardLatinMusicWeek.com.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Chayanne Ivy Queen See latest videos, charts and news

Additionally, Billboard is partnering with Urban Outfitters for an exclusive capsule collection collaboration with rising Latin artists that will debut at Latin Music Week, and hits select stores nationwide and online on Sept. 15.

For 30 years, Billboard Latin Music Week has been the longest running and biggest Latin music industry gathering in the world. After a sold-out 2021 edition that featured Q&As with Daddy Yankee and Karol G, as well as show-stopping performances by Anitta, Rauw Alejandro, and Natti Natasha, the event returns, coinciding with Hispanic Heritage Month.

Billboard Latin Music Week will also coincide with the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday, Sept. 29, in Miami. The Billboard Latin Music Awards will broadcast live on Telemundo, and will also broadcast simultaneously on the Spanish entertainment cable network, Universo, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.