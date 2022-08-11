Chayanne to Receive Icon Award at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Chayanne will be honored with the icon award at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Billboard and Telemundo announced Thursday (Aug. 11).

The Billboard Icon Award is given to an artist who has carved out a career that has not only remained relevant through time, but has also made them the most distinguished artist in their genre, celebrated globally for achieving both musical and commercial success. The Puerto Rican balladeer and pop star — whose career spans more than four decades — has built a legacy as one of the most beloved and respected artists in the entertainment industry.

Chayanne is set to perform during the awards show, which will broadcast live via Telemundo on Thursday, Sept. 29, and will also speak at this year’s Billboard Latin Music Week, where he’ll give his first interview in more than five years.

The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, the longest-running awards show in Latin music, will take place at Miami’s Watsco Center. Finalists for the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards will be announced on Thursday, Aug. 18.

The three-hour live awards show, which will feature performances by the top names in Latin music, will begin at 8 p.m. ET, preceded by the one-hour red carpet special “La Alfombra de los Premios Billboard.” The awards will be broadcast simultaneously on Spanish entertainment cable network Universo, throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional, and on demand the next day on Peacock.

As has been the case for more than 20 years, the Billboard Latin Music Awards coincide with Billboard’s annual Latin Music Week, the single largest and most important gathering of the Latin music industry, taking place Sept. 26-30. Latin Music Week will feature panels, conversations and workshops at the Faena Forum and exclusive performances and fan experiences throughout the week in Miami.

It will also feature the launch of Billboard Español, Billboard’s new all-Spanish site, which will go live in September. For registration and information on Billboard Latin Music Week, go to billboardlatinmusicweek.com.