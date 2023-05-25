Chayanne Returns to Tropical Music with ‘Bailando Bachata’: ‘I Love the Genre’

First came the reggaeton-pop “Tú y Yo,” then the ballad “Te Amo y Punto”. Now, Chayanne returns to tropical music with “Bailando Bachata,” the third single from his highly-anticipated new album which debuts Thursday, May 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET via Sony Music Latin.

“I love the genre,” Chayanne told Billboard Español ahead of the song’s premiere, noting that he has visited Santo Domingo countless times and that “anywhere in the world, when they play Caribbean music like salsa, merengue, bachata, one enjoys dancing to it very closely, so I am very excited.”

“How lucky I am that I can see you when I wake up every day/ And when I travel I miss you/ I have your photograph in my wallet”, begins the romantic Spanish-language song, co-written by Chayanne, Yasmil Marrufo, Andy Clay Cruz Felipe and Mario Alberto Cáceres Pacheco. “We are like the glass and the wine/ We go together since the moment we saw each other,” says part of the chorus.

Just as romantic is the music video, directed by Katherine Díaz and produced by Guacamaya Films. Set in the 1970s, the clip stars Venezuelan actress and model Veronica Schneider. Upon arriving home, she lies down to watch her favorite series — starring Chayanne, of course — when she notices that the artist can see her from the screen.

“When I’m on TV, beware, because I’m watching you!”, he warns Billboard Español with a laugh.

“Bailando Bachata” is not Chayanne’s first foray into bachata — he “flirted” with the genre almost a decade ago with his pop-fusion song “Bailando Dos Corazonas.” The new song, he explains, “is something more faithful, more complete, which makes me very excited.”

The 3-minute track is part of his forthcoming eight-song album. When asked if he’ll include any regional Mexican music — a genre currently enjoying significant global success — Chayanne couldn’t contain himself and revealed eagerly: “Yes! That too!”

“I started flirting with a lot of rhythms without leaving the backbone of pop,” he said. “But yes, the Mexican regional, you guessed right. There is also a song of that genre and it is beautiful”.

As for the release of his highly anticipated new set — his first studio album since 2014’s En Todo Estaré, which reached No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Latin Albums chart — he said that he finished recording and hopes to make an announcement very soon. “Right now we are mastering, so it’s a matter of setting a date,” he says.