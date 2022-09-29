Chayanne Receives Icon Award, Premieres New Single at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Chayanne made an exciting comeback to the Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday night (Sept. 29), where he not only performed his new single, but also received a special award.

Wearing black leather pants, a white tee and a black blazer, the Puerto Rican artist performed his new single “Como Tú y Yo,” a catchy pop urban tune that samples his ‘90s hits “Dejaria Todo,” which peaked No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart in 1998 and spent five weeks at the top.

Following the energetic performance, Chayanne received the Billboard Icon Award from Sony Music Latin’s Chairman and CEO, Afo Verde. “He’s a great friend and an exemplary father. I’ve had the honor of working with him for many years,” said the 2022 Billboard Latin Executive of the Year.

“Thank you with all my heart, for your applause and beautiful love,” the artist said. “I do things with love but don’t know where they’ll head. I just create a song and it becomes yours. That strength and love so big are what motivate me. It’s the motor for me to do what I do.”

The Billboard Icon Award is given to an artist who has carved out a career that has not only remained relevant through time, but has also made them the most distinguished artist in their genre, celebrated globally for achieving both musical and commercial success. The Puerto Rican balladeer and pop star — whose career spans more than four decades — has built a legacy as one of the most beloved and respected artists in the entertainment industry.