Celia Cruz’s First-Ever NFT Collection to Debut at Art Basel 2022

The estate of Celia Cruz and Archetype-IO have partnered for the late Cuban artist’s first-ever NFT collection and avatar, aiming for the “younger generations to learn and enjoy.”

This also mark’s the Miami-based Web3 interactive technology company’s first NFT legacy collection on their NFT marketplace, Collector-IO.

“In keeping pace with the current times and trends, the Celia Cruz Knight Estate is thrilled to collaborate with Archetype-IO in creating Celia Cruz’s first NFT collection,” said Omer Pardillo Cid, executor of Celia Cruz’s estate in a press statement. “This partnership serves as a testament of the strong legacy she left, and that now transcends to these new platforms for the younger generations to learn and enjoy.”

Respectfully showcasing Cruz’s life and preserving her likeness and essence, Archetype-IO will reimagine Celia Cruz with never-before-seen footage, photos, experiences and memorabilia, as well as her belongings such as dresses, shoes, wigs and letters, to name a few. They will also be launching her avatar and live concerts for the metaverse.

“Having the opportunity to work with Omer Pardillo Cid and the estate of Celia Cruz on Web3 opportunities is truly an honor and privilege,” Cesar A. Ochoa, chief business development officer, Archetype-IO, added. “We want to pay tribute to every beloved fan of her contributions as well as inviting the next generations who are ready to discover the lasting and timeless impact Celia Cruz had as a true icon and cultural ambassador of Latin music across the globe.”

Celia Cruz’s avatar is set for a September release while the NFT collection will debut at Art Basel in Miami in December, with prices beginning at $2,500.